Deron Winn Gives Some Background On His UFC Release

UFC middleweight Deron Winn has been released by the UFC following an injury that kept him out of his last bout.

The three-year UFC run for middleweight Deron Winn has come to an end. It was announced this week through the Twitter account called UFC Roster Watch that Winn has been removed from the organization’s roster. Following the announcement, Winn took to Twitter to address this release and explain a bit of background.

Winn came to the UFC back in 2019 following a string of five wins to begin his professional career. In his first bout, he was matched up with Eric Spicley, and Winn lived up to his name as he scored the unanimous decision in his first fight at 185 pounds.

Following that initial win, he went on to find some trouble. Winn missed weight once, fought at a catchweight twice, and tested positive for amphetamines, which cost him nine months of his career to suspension.

Deron Winn Explains His Side Of His UFC Release

Winn was scheduled for a bout against Julian Marquez on Dec. 17 but suffered an injury at the UFC PI. He passed out and fell down some stairs, resulting in a concussion. Shortly after this incident, he was released.

Being released after a freak accident on their property the week before Christmas. Man “it’s business not personal” has never been more real 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/386BPSsgVj — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 22, 2022

“Being released after a freak accident on their property the week before Christmas,” he wrote. “Man “it’s business not personal” has never been more real.”

Winn later released a video on his social media explaining the conversation he had with the UFC that resulted in his release.

“I just wished that I could’ve went out on my shield. I would’ve rather went out on a loss or even a boring win. Just such an accidental freak accident situation that happened to me at the UFC PI. They have it on camera. Their employees are the ones that took care of me, they withdrew me from the fight,” he said .

“It’s kinda sh--ty. I feel sh–ty about it. I just wish it would’ve happened a different way.” – Deron Winn

Winn, who trains under former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, said he is going to speak with his mentor and figure out what path makes sense going forward. Winn has a background in wrestling and tried to make the Olympic team before coming to the UFC. He explained that although he loved his time with the UFC, being there was never a dream of his.

h/t: MMA Junkie