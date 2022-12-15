Deron Winn Withdraws From UFC Vegas 66 After Scary UFC PI Incident

Deron Winn’s fight against Julian Marquez has been canceled after Winn went unconscious and fell down a flight of stairs at the UFC PI.

Winn, a former collegiate wrestler, has had an up-and-down run in the UFC. He’s lost three of his five UFC appearances, including most recently against Phil Hawes back in June.

Winn was looking to get back in the win column after losing to Hawes, although his UFC return will have to wait after he announced he’s withdrawing due to a concussion he suffered while at the UFC PI earlier this week.

Deron Winn Fainted, Suffered A Concussion During UFC PI Appearance

In a recent tweet, Winn explained what happened that led to his withdrawal.

“Hey all- yesterday at the UFC PI, I fainted and had a freak accident,” Winn said. “I fell down the stairs, hit my head and neck pretty hard. Sustained a mild concussion.

“They rushed me to the hospital and ran a bunch of tests on me,” Winn continued. “The majority of the tests came back normal, so I’m thankful for that. Since I suffered the concussion the UFC and medical staff has decided to pull me from my fight this weekend. I am devastated. I have put so much work in these last couple months. I hope to rebook soon. Sorry to my opponent, and sorry to all (who) have invested into me this camp. I’m heartbroken. Love all.”

The UFC has yet to formally announce Winn’s withdrawal. It’s also uncertain if the promotion will keep Marquez on the card and find an extremely short-notice opponent.

Despite his obvious frustration with withdrawing, it’s encouraging to hear that Winn suffered a mild injury and appears to be recovering well.

UFC Vegas 66 is headlined by a middleweight matchup between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland. We’ll continue to keep you up to date on any additional changes to the card.

What is your reaction to Deron Winn’s injury and withdrawal?