Dillon Danis Gives His Side To Nate Diaz Altercation Outside MSG

Former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis has opened up on his recent altercation with Nate Diaz during UFC 281.

Danis and Diaz sparked a chaotic scene outside of Madison Square Garden last month. As UFC 281 transpired inside MSG, Diaz and Danis came face to face, with Diaz slapping one of Danis’ friends.

The Danis/Diaz dust-up went viral on social media. Danis’ former teammate, Conor McGregor, also weighed in on the incident not long after the video’s posting.

Danis has been known to ruffle plenty of feathers in the MMA community. His latest scuffle with Diaz didn’t have a lot of contexts, although now Danis has given his side of the story.

Dillon Danis Says Nate Diaz Altercation Began Inside Madison Square Garden

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Danis explained his version of events as he and Diaz nearly came to blows.

“So went out to get a couple of beers… me, a couple of friends, Craig Jones, and then I see the guys that he hangs out with… and I knew they were just like Anthony Taylor, looking to get as much attention as they can get,” Danis said. “Then Nate is looking at me and I say, ‘What’s up?’…and this is inside the arena. They don’t really make sense… I have no idea what he’s saying. And then Nate throws this beer on me…so I took my beer and hit him in the face with it, and then everyone started brawling, cops got involved… Nate was trying to separate it, and then his boys got involved, he walked away, and I said, ‘Fuck you, walk away’…

“Then we’re outside…I’m talking to Audie [Attar], and then I get hit with an empty Snapple bottle… so in my head there’s probably some hecklers. And I turn around as Nate is screaming and doing shit…Audie’s kids are there…we’re going back and forth and then I told him to go to the next street, let’s not do it in front of the kids…he slapped my friend and then that was it… apparently he wants a boxing match with me.”

Diaz hasn’t given his side of the story after slapping Danis’ friend outside of MSG.

Danis will make his professional boxing debut against YouTuber KSI on January 14th in London. It’s his first combat sports appearance since a win at Bellator 222 against Max Humphrey in 2019.

Diaz is a free agent after fighting out his UFC contract with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. He could potentially re-sign with the UFC but is linked to a possible boxing match with Jake Paul.

Danis and Diaz have both expressed interest in a fight with Paul and could come face-to-face again in the future. If their history is any indication, it’s unlikely these two will ever be on amicable terms.

