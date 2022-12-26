Fans React To Donald Cerrone’s Stunning New Physique

Former UFC lightweight and welterweight fighter Donald Cerrone recently set social media ablaze with a look at his new physique.

Donald Cerrone retired from the Octagon following his second-round submission loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276. “Cowboy’s last win was a unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta at UFC Fight Night 151 in April 2019. Following his retirement announcement, Cerrone revealed he plans on moving into show business in the near future.

In a recent Instagram post, several photos of Cerrone in training reveal he’s put on a considerable amount of muscle mass since retiring. A wide variety of reactions from MMA fighters, fans, and pundits have since come in, highlighting the impressive mass gain Cerrone’s displaying, particularly on his upper body and arms.

Donald Cerrone hit up Conors guy 😂😂💉 pic.twitter.com/7vfiVWlqod — MMAaholics 🥊 (@MMAaholics) December 24, 2022

UFC welterweight Sean Brady seemed impressed with Donald Cerrone’s new beefed-up aesthetic. He simply commented “Jacked” on “Cowboy’s Instagram post. Fellow welterweight Mickey Gall had similar sentiments, commenting “Diesel” on the post.

Two fans made amusing nods to Paulo Costa’s popular secret juice meme while others were less subtle in suggesting potential PED use.

Former UFC Vice President of Public Relations and Athlete Marketing, Dave Sholler took the meme-heavy humor even further with “Liver King OUT!”

“What’s wrong with your arms?!?” Syndicate MMA head coach John Wood commented. “You having some kind of allergic reaction?

Donald Cerrone retired with a record of 36-17-0-2NC. He is tied with Andrei Arlovski for second most wins in UFC history at 23. He’s also tied with Jim Miller in second place for most finishes at 16, and tied with Charles Oliveira for most post-fight bonus awards at 18.

Donald Cerrone’s recent training post and impressive physical condition have left fans wondering if he could already be considering a comeback. Cerrone’s been open about his interest in performing in action movies moving forward.

With this in mind, it’s perfectly plausible he’s simply getting into shape for the camera. He most recent appeared in “Terror On The Prairie” opposite fellow retired MMA fighter Gina Carano.

What do you think about Donald Cerrone’s new physique?

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!