Donald Cerrone Admits New Physique Is Down To Steroid Usage

Former UFC fighter Donald Cerrone has revealed that his new jacked physique post-retirement from mixed martial arts isn’t entirely natural.

After 55 professional fights, 38 of which took place inside the famed Octagon on MMA’s biggest stage, fan-favorite veteran “Cowboy” called time on his career. Cerrone’s final dance came this past July at UFC 276, where he was submitted by the promotion’s most prolific victor Jim Miller.

With the result, the 39-year-old Denver native departed the cage for good after failing to win his last seven outings, a run of poor form that included losses to Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Anthony Pettis, and Alex Morono.

But while it appeared that Father Time had caught up to Cerrone in MMA terms, a recent training post on social media suggested that the former fighter has been pushing the clock back since hanging up is gloves.

Donald Cerrone hit up Conors guy 😂😂💉 pic.twitter.com/7vfiVWlqod — MMAaholics 🥊 (@MMAaholics) December 24, 2022

The post, which shows a Cerrone who’s piled on a significant amount of muscle in the past six months, drew a host of reactions online. Among the responses were some prominent suggestions that “Cowboy” has been making the most of his newfound freedom to utilize substances banned by USADA.

Well, the man himself has now provided the answer.

Cerrone: “I Feel Like I’m F*cking 20 Again”

During a recent appearance on the Calabasas Fight Companion podcast, Cerrone was more than open about the method that’s led to his physical transformation whilst discussing the prohibitions that have prevented UFC athletes from using performance-enhancing substances since 2015.

Having admitted to injecting himself with steroids, “Cowboy” stated that he understands the strict stance on PED usage now that he’s experiencing the benefits of it.

“I was just literally yesterday in Vegas, I was telling everybody like, I understand why steroids are illegal now that I’m injecting them into my body,” Cerrone said. “I feel like I’m f*cking 20 again. The training would never stop. You could just literally train as hard as you wanted to, (then) wake up the next day recovered and fresh. Recovery would be the biggest (improvement). It’s the fountain of youth.”

While Cerrone’s revelation may raise a few eyebrows, the former welterweight and lightweight competitor is no longer an active participant in the fight game, meaning the advantages he gains from using steroids won’t go toward physical competition.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

What do you make of Donald Cerrone’s comments on using steroids post-retirement?

Quote transcribed by @PYeezy_6