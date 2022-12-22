Doug Crosby: There’s A Reason The Attention Is On Me, Not Other Judges

MMA judge Doug Crosby was recently interviewed by Chael Sonnen on his ‘You’re Welcome’ podcast.

The pair discussed the recent UFC 282 bout between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon. Doug Crosby was one of the judges for the fight which ended in a controversial unanimous decision win for “The Baddy.” Crosby scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Pimblett.

Crosby was also a judge for the recent Bellator 289 Bantamweight Championship fight between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello. There, Crosby was the only judge to score in favor of Stots.

At one point in the interview, Sonnen admitted that he’d never heard of the other judges for the Pimblett fight. In response, Crosby provided a curious theory.

“It’s Not A Conspiracy Theory” – Doug Crosby Provides Curious Explanation For Recent Controversy

According to Doug Crosby, the reason he has received so much flak for his judging of late isn’t as simple as the scoring being controversial. Crosby alluded to an incident earlier on in his judging career that he believes might be affecting him at the moment.

“If you [Sonnen] want to talk in a week, I will make myself available again and I will make you understand why all the attention is being paid to me,” Crosby said. “I will make you understand the people involved in that, and I will make you understand what their motivations are. Those motivations go back to New Jersey and they go back to 2011. The people involved in this are people in the pocket of someone who was involved in something in New Jersey in 2011 that was irregular, that I objected to. When you put all those pieces together — it’s not a conspiracy theory, it’s something that is part of the common historical record.”

Doug Crosby didn’t let on much further as to what this incident was or the individuals involved.

Crosby also discussed the importance of grappling when it comes to judging. He explained that many fighters have voiced their concerns on the point-scoring equality of striking and grappling.

Doug Crosby noted the two forms of offense are being judged equally in regards to importance.

Image Credit: Esther Lin/MMA Fighting

