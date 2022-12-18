Drew Dober Details Bobby Green’s UFC Vegas 66 Trash Talk

Drew Dober has revealed what exactly Bobby Green was saying to him in the cage during their lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 66.

The matchup between Dober and Green looked to be one of the standout fights heading into the UFC’s final event of the year, and both men delivered with an exciting scrap that later took home Fight of the Night honors.

Dober ended up walking away with the victory after catching Green with a left hook just over halfway through the fight, but that was only after a difficult first round where “King” looked to be firmly in control.

The 34-year-old clearly struggled with Green’s unique style in the first five minutes, and even a few big shots from Dober couldn’t balance out the steady diet of front kicks and jabs coming back his way. To make matters worse, Green was chatting to Dober the entire time as he established a sizeable lead in the significant strike totals.

“He Can’t Do That”

Speaking to the media after his win, Dober couldn’t help but laugh when he recalled everything that Green was saying to him during their fight.

“Oh, he was talking trash on like every move that I did,” Dober said. “I’d try to hit him in the body, he’d be like ‘Nope, that was my arm. You missed.’ And then he’d like comment to my coaches. He was like ‘Nah, he can’t do that. He can’t do that.’ And then he was just running his mouth the entire time. Just various comments on everything.”

Dober stopped Green in the second round at UFC Vegas 66. (Zuffa LLC)

Dober obviously ended up getting the last word when he finally caught “King” with a left hook, but that was only after he abandoned any attempts to strike back at Green’s trash talk.

“I tried to. It just didn’t come out as well as he did. He’s so much better at it than I am. So I just decided to put that away and was like ‘All right, I can’t keep up with that.’”

The victory over Green was Dober’s third in a row, and it also tied him with Dustin Poirier for the most knockout victories in the history of the UFC’s lightweight division.

The fight between Dober and Green was part of a run of four-straight finishes that opened the UFC Vegas 66 main card, and the event was capped off by Jared Cannonier earning a split decision over Sean Strickland in their middleweight bout.

What do you think of the comments Green was making to Dober during their fight?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.