Drew Dober Hints At Big-Name Callout For Former Title Challenger

UFC lightweight contender Drew Dober has a big name in mind for his next fight as he climbs the division’s steep ladder.

Dober knocked out Bobby Green with a wicked left hook at UFC Vegas 66 last weekend. It was a triumphant end to 2022 for Dober, who has won three in a row, including over Rafael Alves and Terrance McKinney.

Earlier this year, Dober proclaimed that he refuses to participate in boring fights. His last three fights have all ended in finishes, with his losses also featuring exciting moments during his Octagon career.

In light of his dictation that he gets exciting opponents and thrilling matchups, Dober has arguably the most exciting fighter in the UFC on his mind.

Drew Dober Issues Subtle Callout Of Michael Chandler

In a recent tweet, Dober hinted that a fight with Michael Chandler is the matchup to make.

Chandler most recently lost to Dustin Poirier in a ‘Fight of the Year’ nominee at UFC 281. He has his eyes on a potential super fight with Conor McGregor next year, and UFC President Dana White seems interested in making it happen.

McGregor’s return to the Octagon continues to be on hold as he’s out of the USADA testing pool. He hasn’t fought since UFC 264 last year when he shattered his leg mid-fight.

Chandler has lost three of his last four UFC fights, albeit to Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Charles Oliveira. He’s still intent on another shot at the UFC title after losing at UFC 262 for the vacant belt.

Dober has been a mainstay contender since his UFC debut in Nov. 2013. He’s picked up wins over Alexander Hernandez, Scott Holtzman, and Nasrat Haqparast in recent years.

If Chandler wants to remain active instead of waiting indefinitely on McGregor, a fight with Dober could make sense for both sides. A win over Chandler would surge Dober into the title conversation.

Would you like to see Drew Dober vs. Michael Chandler next?