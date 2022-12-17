Drew Dober On Bobby Green’s USADA Comments And Doping Allegations

UFC lightweight Drew Dober has given his thoughts on Bobby Green’s doping issues ahead of their fight tonight.

Bobby Green was given a six-month suspension this year after testing positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA). “King” ingested the substance through tainted supplements.

At the UFC Fight Night 216 pre-fight press conference, Green provided a lengthy explanation for his issues with USADA. Later in the same conference, his opponent tonight, Drew Dober, was asked to share his thoughts on Green’s comments. Dober was also questioned on whether or not he was concerned about Green potentially doping ahead of their fight.

In response, Drew Dober seemed sympathetic towards his opponent’s plight and the risks of contaminated supplements.

“I Don’t Think He Did It Intentionally” – Drew Dober On Bobby Green’s Suspension

Drew Dober displayed a good deal of trust in his opponent tonight. Believing fully in Green’s contaminated supplements explanation, Dober was dismissive of the notion that “King” could be using PEDs for their upcoming fight.

“I think Bobby [Green] made a mistake, but he didn’t intentionally make a mistake, I don’t think I’m fighting a steroided, chemically — performance enhancing Bobby Green,” Dober explained. “I think it was just an error and he had to pay his punishment. But I don’t think he did it intentionally. I think he’s a natural clean fighter, he’s been fighting for the longest time.”

Drew Dober went on to discuss the fear around potentially testing positive for banned substances due to trace amounts in supplements. He was understanding of Green’s concerns regarding the potential damage the suspension could do to his reputation as a fighter.

Dober is currently on a two-fight winning streak, most recently beating Rafael Alves at UFC 277 via KO. Green, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since his first-round TKO loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC Fight Night 202.

