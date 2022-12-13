Dricus du Plessis Calls Out Former Title Challenger After UFC 282 Win

UFC middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis wants to waste no time getting back in the Octagon after the biggest win of his career.

du Plessis defeated former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till at UFC 282 this past weekend. He took home a third-round submission and a post-fight ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus for his brawl with Till.

du Plessis has surged into the middleweight title picture with recent wins over Trevin Giles, Brad Tavares, and Till. He’s won six straight overall and is 4-0 in the UFC since his debut in Oct. 2020.

A former KSW welterweight champion, du Plessis has appeared to have found a home at 185lbs. His aggressive style in the Octagon often puts him in wild back-and-forth battles with his opponents.

After arguably the biggest win of his career, du Plessis wants a big step up in competition for his next UFC test.

Dricus du Plessis Wants Marvin Vettori Next Year

Zuffa LLC

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, du Plessis called out Marvin Vettori for his next Octagon appearance.

“Marvin Vettori has been saying that he needs a fight, I would’ve loved to fight him of course,” du Plessis said. “If Marvin Vettori wants to fight in March or April, even for a Fight Night, that would be awesome.”

Vettori last appeared against former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris in September. He’s lost two of his last three fights, including a UFC middleweight title matchup with Israel Adesanya.

Vettori recently called out Khamzat Chimaev for a fight, although it’s uncertain if that fight will come to fruition. Chimaev is expected to face Colby Covington next year in his welterweight return.

If Vettori doesn’t get his wish, a fight with du Plessis could come to fruition. The fight will not only give Vettori a chance to get back into title contention but for du Plessis to earn another big-name victory.

