Dricus Du Plessis Explains “Weird” Way Darren Till Fight Came Together

Dricus Du Plessis claims his UFC 282 matchup with Darren Till was first proposed as a short-notice fight back in September.

The South African is set to meet Till in a middleweight bout on the main card of UFC 282 in Las Vegas. Du Plessis has gone 3-0 with a pair of finishes since joining the UFC in 2020, and this fight will be his first opportunity to compete on the main card of a Pay-Per-View event.

“Stillknocks” had several bouts fall through during the first half of 2022 before meeting Brad Tavares at UFC 276. Du Plessis won that fight via unanimous decision, and apparently the 28-year-old was open to facing Till on short notice just a couple months later.

“It was weird how this fight played out,” Du Plessis said at the UFC 282 media day. “I got a call before the September event – I don’t know if a lot of people know this. I got a call saying ‘Listen, will you fight Darren Till in three weeks?’”

“I’ll Take The Fight”

Till has yet to fight this year but was only every officially booked to fight in July, and Du Plessis admits that the September situation ended up being fairly confusing for everyone involved.

“So Cameron [Saaiman], they were here at the Contender Series. So Vegas time, 11pm. My coach and assistant know I’m asleep by that time, but they phone, I answered, and they said, ‘Will you take a fight against Darren Till in three weeks’ time? What’s your weight?’ And I’m like, ‘My weight’s irrelevant at this stage; I’ll take the fight.’ I have no idea where this information came from, I have no idea what’s up. A day went by, nothing happened. Day two, they said, ‘They haven’t gotten back to us.’

“And that’s when I went on saying ‘Hey listen Darren, you wanna do this in September, let’s do it.’ I couldn’t wait any more, I was like ‘Listen, I wanna know if I’m fighting.’ Now I’m really dieting very hard, and I’m training hard – which I always do – but I wanna know, is this happening or not? And he said it was too short notice. And that was weird for me, ’cause I thought I was the short-notice replacement. But he accepted the fight, and that’s how this whole thing came about.”

Du Plessis won a unanimous decision over Brad Tavares in his last fight. (Zuffa LLC)

Du Plessis is undefeated in the UFC and is currently riding a five-fight win streak overall, while Till has experienced some struggles since losing to Tyron Woodley in a 2018 bid for the welterweight title. That was the first loss of the 29-year-old’s career, and a follow-up loss to Jorge Masvidal resulted in a move up to middleweight where he’s gone 1-2 overall.

UFC 282 was originally supposed to be headlined by a rematch between Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title, but an injury to Procházka resulted in the co-main event between Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev being promoted to a main event bout for the vacant title.

