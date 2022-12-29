Watch: Live Octagon-Side View Of Dricus du Plessis vs. Darren Till

A cageside view of Darren Till’s brutal showdown with rising contender Dricus du Plessis is available on YouTube.

Once considered a potential face-of-the-promotion level talent, Darren Till has fallen on hard times in recent years. Following his undefeated streak-snapping submission loss to then-UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 228, ‘The Gorilla’ has won just one fight in four years.

Since the Woodley setback, the popular Scouser has fallen to Jorge Masvidal, Robert Whittaker, and Derek Brunson. His sole win in that time came against similarly ailing middleweight Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244.

For Dricus du Plessis, his win over Darren Till is arguably the biggest victory of his career thus far and extends his current pro-MMA winning streak to six.

The Octagon-side footage provides a closer look at the fight itself, as well as the calls from the coaches and the audience response to the action on hand.

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis Was The Fight Of The Night At UFC 282

Over the course of almost three full rounds, Till and du Plessis went to absolute war with one another. For ‘The Gorilla’, it proved he’s still capable in the Octagon despite a litany of injuries and a 15-month stretch of inactivity. Not as quick as he was at welterweight, Till fought hard before succumbing to a grim face crank submission halfway through round three.

On a show plagued with controversy in the semi-main and main events, Till vs. du Plessis shone brightly as the main card showstealer.

The pair both secured a $50,000 bonus for their efforts. Dricus du Plessis has made it into the top 10 of the UFC’s middleweight rankings, while Darren Till has now fallen to No.15. Interestingly, despite UFC 282 setting a new record for most Performance of the Night bonuses at 11, du Plessis’ memorable submission win did not make the cut.

Where Till goes from here remains unclear. For du Plessis, a major clash with No.5-ranked Derek Brunson is on the way.

Image via Instagram @ufc

