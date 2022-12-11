Fighters React To Dricus Du Plessis’ Wild UFC 282 Win Over Darren Till

The UFC 282 middleweight bout between Dricus Du Plessis and Darren Till ended up being a dramatic affair that ended when Du Plessis secured a submission in the third round.

The fight opened in dominant fashion for Du Plessis when the South African got Till to the fence and started unloading with short punches. Even though the strikes didn’t appear capable of knocking Till out, the sheer volume of them and the Englishman’s apparent unwillingness to move resulted in several warnings from the referee.

Du Plessis was teeing OFF, but Till gave the 👍 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/5yKoNA3dcb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

“Stillknocks” appeared to have slowed down a bit in the second round, which allowed Till to start having some success on the feet. The 29-year-old landed a few hard punches and had Du Plessis biting on his feints, but a takedown in the final minute saw the South African end the round with a leg lock attempt.

Both men seemed tired early in the third round, but a second wind from Du Plessis resulted in an easy takedown where he immediately ended up in mount. Till quickly gave up his back in order to escape, but a rear-naked choke forced “The Gorilla” to frantically tap with just over two minutes left in the fight.

DU PLESSIS GETS THE TAP ON TILL 🔥 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/znIzPgbJLk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

Fighters React To Du Plessis’ Submission Win

Even if it wasn’t always the most technical fight in the world, plenty of fighters were appreciative of the action provided by Du Plessis and Till.

1 round a piece!!! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

The tides have turned dramatically! #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

Go for broke now needed. — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 11, 2022

Big congratulations to @dricusduplessis, nice choke right there! #UFC282 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 11, 2022

Welp, I’m not sure what’s going thru Tills head atm. That’s a rough stretch but great competitive fight for sure! Du Plessis did what he needed to do. Great win over a former title contender! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Great win for Du Plessis! Got a lot to take back and improve on from this showing.. great to have a fresh name in the 185lb div coming up..



Tough L for Till.. now 3 in a row #UFC282 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 11, 2022

