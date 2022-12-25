Dustin Poirier Names His Possible Career Path If He Wasn’t Fighting

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier would take his hot sauce and other food items to new levels if he wasn’t fighting.

Poirier made his only fight in 2022 a triumphant one against Michael Chandler at UFC 281. After getting hit with some big shots in the first round, he rallied late to submit Chandler in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender.

Poirier has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the UFC after his back-to-back finishes over Conor McGregor. Before that, he also put on incredible performances against the likes of former UFC champions Max Holloway and Eddie Alvarez.

Poirier has also become a star outside the Octagon, with his The Good Fight Foundation and successful hot sauce business. Fighting has changed his life forever, although he had a solid backup plan had his athletic ventures not worked out.

Dustin Poirier Would Become A Chef If Fight Career Didn’t Pan Out

During a recent Q+A session with US Weekly, Poirier revealed what he would be doing if he didn’t find fighting.

“I’m not sure what my alternate profession would be if I wasn’t a UFC fighter, but I’ll take a guess and say a chef,” Poirier said.

Poirier isn’t the only UFC fighter who has taken a liking to culinary arts. UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski posts recipes and cooking videos often on his social media platforms for fans to follow.

Poirier is looking forward to a potential UFC return next year after he’s fully recovered from a recent staph infection. He’s hinted at a fourth fight with McGregor and could potentially earn another title shot.

Poirier seems to have plenty left in the tank when it comes to his fighting aspirations, although he may have a future in culinary when he decides to hang up the gloves.

All quotes from US Weekly.