Dustin Poirier Makes A Strong Plea To Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier wasn’t a fan of Nate Diaz’s interjection of his recent Twitter banter with Conor McGregor.

Poirier is fresh off a big win over Michael Chandler at UFC 281. He put on a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender with Chandler and earned a third-round submission victory.

Poirier, ahead of his planned Octagon return next year, got into it with McGregor on social media. In light of a recent hospital stay for a staph infection, McGregor mocked him, resulting in a strong response from Poirier.

Diaz then weighed in on the Poirier/McGregor banter, saying that both of them “get knocked all the time.” It didn’t take long for Poirier to hit back at Diaz.

Dustin Poirier Re-Ignites Callout Of Nate Diaz

In a recent tweet, Poirier issued another callout to Diaz.

Come back for 1 fight and I'll beat the shit outta you bruh @NateDiaz209 https://t.co/WdSmT89aqB — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 6, 2022

Diaz fought out his UFC contract with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. He was supposed to face Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev missed weight ahead of the event.

Diaz and Poirier were scheduled to fight at UFC 230 before the bout fell through. The two sides have accused the other of ducking the fight, although Poirier allegedly suffered an injury in camp.

Poirier and Diaz were linked to a potential fight throughout 2022, but it didn’t come to fruition. Poirier ended up facing Chandler after Diaz opted not to re-sign with the promotion.

Diaz eventually re-signing with the UFC isn’t off the table. He’s hinted that he may return to the Octagon at some point after exploring other ventures, including a possible boxing match with Jake Paul.

Poirier is on the verge of another potential title shot, possibly against the Islam Makhachev/Alexander Volkanovski winner. Meanwhile, he still feels he has unfinished business with Diaz.

Will we eventually see Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz in the Octagon?