Dustin Poirier Names UFC Hall of Famer He Would’ve Loved To Fight

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has fought the ‘who’s who’ at 155lbs, but one dream matchup got away.

Poirier most recently defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 281 last month. He rallied after early trouble against Chandler to submit him in Round 3 in his first fight since UFC 269.

Since making the move from featherweight to lightweight, Poirier has taken down some of the top lightweights in the history of the division. This includes Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, and Eddie Alvarez.

One fight that Poirier had wanted for years was Nate Diaz, but that seems to be off the table now after Diaz parted ways from the UFC. Diaz could potentially re-sign, but at the moment he seems intent on remaining in his UFC hiatus.

Poirier feels another fight with a UFC Hall of Famer would’ve been potentially bigger than any other fight in his career.

Dustin Poirier “Would’ve Loved” To Have Fought BJ Penn

During a recent Q+A session with US Weekly, Poirier tabbed BJ Penn as his dream UFC opponent.

“I would have loved to fight a prime B.J. Penn,” Poirier said.

Penn retired from MMA following a loss to Clay Guida at UFC 237. Before that, he earned numerous accolades, including a series of post-fight bonuses and championships at lightweight and welterweight.

Penn earned the 155lb belt by submitting Joe Stevenson at UFC 80. He went on to defend it against Sean Sherk, Kenny Florian, and Diego Sanchez before back-to-back losses to Frankie Edgar.

Penn, like Poirier, was never afraid of a scrap during his legendary career. He even fought at light heavyweight against Renzo Gracie in K1 and fought Lyoto Machida in an open-weight matchup.

Penn’s post-fighting political aspirations fell short as he lost the race for the Hawaii governorship this year. He contested the results with the Hawaii Supreme Court, although his efforts proved fruitless.

Poirier has been involved in some of the wildest Octagon encounters in UFC history, although a fight with Penn during his prime might’ve been the most remarkable.

Who do you think would have won a fight between Dustin Poirier and a prime BJ Penn?

All quotes from US Weekly