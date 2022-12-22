Dustin Poirier Names The Most Famous Person In His Phonebook

Dustin Poirier is getting the star treatment as he opened up in a Q and A style interview with US Weekly about his life.

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier is riding high in his MMA career right now after defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 281 to rebound from his loss to Charles Oliveira last December. Poirier has become one of the most well-known fighters on the UFC roster, but unlike many other well-known fighters, Poirier has been known to keep to himself.

Poirier came to the UFC back in 2011 and became a fixture in the featherweight division. He later jumped up in weight to try his hand at lightweight, a move that seems to be working out just fine. After years of battling up the division, he has now solidified himself as one of the best. Additionally, his two most recent fights against McGregor seem to have put him into celebrity status.

Dustin Poirier Has Phone Number Of The King of Queens

Recently Poirier’s celebrity status raised him up to the radar of US Weekly. He answered a few questions and gave some facts about himself in the interview. One thing he did mention was who the most famous person he had in his contacts was. The answer might surprise some.

Kevin James

“The most famous name in my phone contacts is probably Kevin James,” he said

Poirier named King of Queens star Kevin James as his biggest celebrity friend. James is a huge movie and TV star and has been a fan of MMA and the UFC for years. The NY native also has a great relationship with former UFC champion Chris Weidman. Weidman even joined James as an actor on one of his shows. MMA fans may also recognize James from his leading role in the 2012 film Here Comes The Boom.

It might be worth noting that Poirier didn’t say McGregor since the two had a relationship through fighting and had been hassling each other for so long, but perhaps they prefer to only communicate through Tweets and DMs.

