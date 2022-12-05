Dustin Poirier Reveals Reason For Prolonged Hospital Stay

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier reveals he has been in the hospital for two days due to an infection.

Top contender in the UFC lightweight division, Dustin Poirier has found himself in poor health of late. Coming off of his UFC 281 win over Michael Chandler, Poirier had been dealing with a staff infection in his foot. He has taken to social media to describe a bit of the issue he has been dealing with.

Poirier has been circling the UFC lightweight division top five for a while now. He put himself in a great position with his last win in New York City but now this infection could derail his momentum.

Dustin Poirier Shares Gruesome Image Of Staph Infection

Poirier took to his social media to update fans on the health problem he has been dealing with. He posted disturbing photos of an infection in his foot and showed a stay in the hospital on his Instagram story.

The Instagram story has since been deleted but he did share a quick update to his Twitter.

“Going on day 2 in the hospital, he wrote “Sh-ts getting serious.”

Staph infection, medically known as staphylococcus is very common among fighters. It is very contagious and requires the treatment of a medical professional and antibiotics. Poirier has described his case as “serious”, and it could affect his training and push a possible return back weeks or even months.

MMA News sends best wishes and a speedy recovery to Dustin Poirier.

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!