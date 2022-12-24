Erin Blanchfield Shares One Wish About Potential Shevchenko Fight

UFC flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield wants to face Valentina Shevchenko when she’s at her championship best.

Blanchfield will face Shevchenko’s most recent title challenger, Taila Santos, at a February 18th UFC Fight Night event. The winner could potentially be next in line for the next title shot next year.

Blanchfield has called for a fight with Shevchenko almost immediately after stepping foot in the UFC Octagon. Four wins into her UFC tenure, she’s on the verge of rightfully earning a title shot opportunity.

Shevchenko looked almost unbeatable until Santos battled her for five rounds at UFC 275. Santos arguably won the fight in most fans’ eyes, but Shevchenko took home the split decision.

After UFC 275, some felt that Shevchenko’s best fighting days might be behind her. But, Blanchfield wants Shevchenko in the best shape possible if they eventually fight.

Erin Blanchfield Eyes Peak Valentina Shevchenko For Future Fight

During a recent interview on Morning Kombat, Blanchfield gave her scouting report on Shevchenko.

“If I had to break down Valentina, she’s very sharp,” Blanchfield said. “Very sharp Muay Thai. Her wrestling and stuff isn’t too bad either…she’s well-rounded. But I don’t think she’s as slick as I am on the ground or as proficient as I am with wrestling…she’s definitely at her peak right now. Someone like Taila maybe showed some things, but because she was able to show that, doesn’t mean she isn’t still at her peak. Maybe the other girls she fought weren’t as good…I hope to get to fight her still when she’s at her peak.”

Blanchfield most recently defeated Molly McCann at UFC 281 last month. She’s won seven consecutive fights overall and is 4-0 in the UFC following a stint in Invicta FC.

Shevchenko has defeated five of the Top 10 flyweight contenders during her title reign. She’s on the verge of arguably clearing out the division as champion, except for those like Blanchfield and Alexa Grasso.

Blanchfield has Shevchenko in her sights, though she wants the best version of Shevchenko to add the accolade to her growing UFC résumé.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.