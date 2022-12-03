Fighters React To The UFC’s Banishment Of James Krause

The story of James Krause being banned by the UFC has the MMA world buzzing.

Former UFC fighter turned coach, Krause has been in hot water in recent weeks, following an investigation into some questionable bets placed on one of his fighters, Darrick Minner, who competed injured against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. This resulted in the contest ending in just over a minute, with the already injured knee of Minner buckling after a kick, which then triggered an investigation into the circumstances around this fight.

Fighters React To James Krause Being Banned

While the investigation is still ongoing, this has resulted in a domino effect of various sports betting agencies and regulatory bodies no longer accepting bets related to UFC fights. As a result, the UFC made the decision to not only cut Darrick Minner, but also ban James Krause from coaching UFC fighters, threatening to release any athletes who continue with him as their coach.

Following this massive news, it only makes sense that fighters and fans alike would have some thoughts on Krause no longer being permitted to coach fighters in the UFC. Perhaps, chief among these was former flyweight champ Brandon Moreno, who posted to his Instagram to show support for his coach and standing by him in these challenging times.

“Waiting for justice 🙏❤️🔥!!” Moreno wrote.

via Instagram @theassassinbaby

This would prompt a response from Moreno’s rival, current champ Deiveson Figueiredo, who was not sympathetic to Moreno or Krause. In fact, he seems to have already made up his mind up about the coach.

“What a cute couple! A traitor working with a man who fixes fights. Ain’t no fixing this fight so tell your Ex-coach to bet the house because I’m knocking your traitor ass out!”

via Instagram @daico_deusdaguerra

The rest of the MMA community seems to share this mixed opinion on the James Krause situation. Several other fighters took to social media to share their opinions, and no matter what they thought, they each shared the same level of shock at the situation.

“Sheesh guess ufc isn’t messing around with this betting thing,” wrote Sodiq Yusuff.

“Yikes!!” reacted Mike Jackson.

“They gotta look into their managers.🤫🤫😚 they’re the biggest bettors on their clients,” wrote UFC bantamweight Saidyokub Kakhramonov.

“UFC always too late . They should’ve banned us from betting on fights a long time ago . Would’ve saved me a lot of cash with my trash a** picks 😂😂😂” joked Derek Brunson.

“Holy crap this is a crazy story!” exclaimed Ben Askren.

This is certainly a developing story that contains with it many layers. It is going to be interesting to see what the investigation uncovers, as well as what is going to be happening with James Krause and his apparently now-former fighters.

What do you think about the decision by the UFC to ban James Krause?