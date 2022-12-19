Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Sentenced To Probation For Stabbing Incident

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather, will serve six years’ probation for aggravated assault.

News of the sentence was first reported by Click2Houston. Iyanna’s sentence was issued as a part of a plea deal with the prosecution.

Iyanna faced up to 20 years in prison before agreeing to plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Iyanna was arrested in early 2020 after stabbing a 35-year-old woman in Harris County, TX. The incident was part of a lover’s quarrel involving rapper Kentrell DeSean Gaulden (otherwise known as NBA YoungBoy) after Iyanna warned the victim that she was the fiancée of Gaulden.

Iyanna then grabbed two knives from the kitchen, according to a report by TMZ, and attacked the woman in the kitchen area of the residence. The two women both share a child with Gaulden.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, including multiple cuts on her arm.

Iyanna Mayweather Will Serve Probation After 2020 Stabbing

Iyanna doesn’t have any known criminal history, although Gaulden was charged with attempted murder in 2017 along with assault and battery charges.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing following his win over Conor McGregor in 2017. He continues to compete in the ring via exhibition bouts, most recently defeating YouTuber Deji last month.

The 22-year-old Iyanna will be under community supervision and could have the conviction wiped after the probation.

