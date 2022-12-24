Former MMA Fighter Defying Odds In Cancer Battle

A former MMA fighter from the UK has experienced significant progress in his battle with cancer after only being given three months to live.

Paul Horrocks was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in January 2022, and doctors informed the 42-year-old that the disease was likely terminal due to it having spread to his liver and colon.

The former MMA fighter has been using fasting as a method to combat the disease, which Horrocks told Wigan Today was an idea that came to him while he was bedridden.

“When I was in hospital, I was eating chocolate and drinking coffee and my brain was getting really bad pain,” Horrocks said. “I was looking at the menu and noticed they had vegan option, so I went for that and cut out potatoes and started fasting… Within two days the pain went away.”

Horrocks has been undergoing chemotherapy as well taking other medicine that he isn’t willing to identify due to it currently being unlicensed in the UK.

Horrocks Receiving Support Online

The 42-year-old has already outlived the initial estimate he received from doctors, and Horrocks has also been using social media to share his fight with others.

“I’ve been making YouTube videos to not only help other people but motivate myself as well. I talk about my cancer on there as well as doing boxing videos as I used to be an MMA fighter…I’ve had messages from people saying how much I’ve helped them which is nice to see.”

Horrocks previously competed as an amateur MMA fighter. (Wigan Today)

The former MMA fighter has made good progress in his recovery, but the high price of his medicine has required Horrocks and his friend Danny Richardson to start up various fundraising efforts to try and ease the cost of his treatment.

Horrocks made his amateur MMA debut in 2014 when he stopped Mike McGowan with strikes at ICE FC 3 in Manchester, England. The featherweight followed that result with a decision win against Damien Firth before suffering a loss in his only fight of 2015.

The 42-year-old ended his fighting career by going 1-1 in 2016, which brought his amateur record to 3-2 with all of his fights having taken place in ICE FC.

