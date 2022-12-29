Forrest Griffin Pays Tribute To Stephan Bonnar After Tragic Death

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin has addressed the passing of his two-time adversary, Stephan Bonnar.

The MMA community was shocked to learn the news of Bonnar’s death last week. Bonnar passed away due to a heart condition, as the UFC announced in its statement.

Many of Bonnar’s fighting colleagues, and adversaries, have given their thoughts on Bonnar’s passing. He was one of the most important figures in UFC history and a key figure in the first season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Bonnar and Griffin competed in arguably the most exciting fight in UFC history in The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 finale. It was a back-and-forth war from start to finish, with Griffin taking home the decision victory.

Griffin has broken his silence on Bonnar’s death and paid tribute to not only a formidable opponent but also a great friend.

Forrest Griffin Breaks Silence On Stephan Bonnar’s Death

In a recent tweet, Griffin shared some words about his late rival Bonnar.

Stephan was a lot of things: He was always the most interesting person in the room, he had the biggest heart and most importantly, he was my friend. I always loved it that people got excited when they found out we were really friends. I’ll always miss you, brother. https://t.co/lXuMgRgaJV — Forrest Griffin (@ForrestGriffin) December 28, 2022

“Stephan was a lot of things: He was always the most interesting person in the room, he had the biggest heart and most importantly, he was my friend,” Griffin said. “I always loved it that people got excited when they found out we were really friends. I’ll always miss you, brother.”

Bonnar and Griffin fought in a rematch at UFC 62, with Griffin taking home the unanimous decision. Despite the two losses to Griffin, Bonnar went on to fight some of the UFC’s all-time greats, including Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, and Mark Coleman.

Griffin catapulted from the first Bonnar victory and went on to win the light heavyweight title over Rampage Jackson at UFC 86. He also picked up wins over the likes of Tito Ortiz and Rich Franklin.

Griffin and Bonnar’s lives and careers will be forever linked. In the wake of his tragic passing, it’s clear that Griffin held Bonnar in high regard in and out of the Octagon.

What is your favorite memory from Stephan Bonnar’s career?