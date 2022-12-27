UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin Assigned Role In Power Slap League

UFC legend Forrest Griffin will play a role in Dana White‘s Power Slap League when the action begins next month.

On January 11, Dana White’s Power Slap League will debut on TBS, with the viral sport entering the homes of families across America. MMA fans will be met with many new faces upon tuning in, but there will be one familiar one playing a significant role in the background, that of UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin.

Forrest Griffin

Forrest Griffin’s Slap Fighting Role Revealed

According to Griffin, he will serve the role of “head catcher” at the Power Slap League events, prepared to catch fighters who fall over after being rocked by a hard slap.

“That double impact,” Griffin told TMZ about the importance of the role … “You’ve taken the first trauma and when your head hits the ground, bang bang, both sides of your brain actually bounce against your skull. We want to prevent that and make it just the initial impact and have that be what causes you or not causes you to win or lose the competition.”

Forrest Griffin will be bringing some star power to the Power Slap League, with the hall of famer being a former UFC champion who has shared the cage with the likes of Anderson Silva, Tito Ortiz, Rashad Evans, Quinton Jackson, and many others. He also took part in one of the most iconic fights in UFC history against the recently passed Stephan Bonner at the season finale of the first Ultimate Fighter.

