Francis Ngannou Attends U.S./Africa Leaders Summit In Washington D.C.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou met with leaders from the U.S. and Africa at a recent joint summit.

Ngannou has become one of the biggest stars in the UFC since his promotional debut in 2015. Since his first UFC fight, he’s earned numerous knockout wins in the Octagon, including over former champions Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos.

Ngannou earned the heavyweight title by defeating Miocic at UFC 260 last year. He went on to defend the belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 back in January.

Ngannou has used his championship platform to attempt to make changes in the world and his sport. He’s been vocal about UFC fighter pay and other issues regarding the treatment of athletes.

As Ngannou prepares for his UFC return, he’s also using his platform to bring visibility and awareness to Africa’s presence in sports. He recently met with leaders at the U.S./Africa summit in Washington D.C. for this purpose.

Francis Ngannou Meets With African Leaders To Help Promote Sports Representation

You can check out the full vlog from Ngannou’s trip below, as posted on his YouTube channel.

Ngannou’s meeting comes amidst talks of the UFC hosting its first event in Africa, potentially as soon as next year. UFC President Dana White is pondering venues and locations for a possible card.

The U.S./Africa summit’s purpose is to enhance and expand the partnership between the two sides’ leaders and their people. Topics of discussion include technology, innovation, and strengthening roles in the global economy.

Along with meeting with African political leaders, Ngannou also watched the FIFA World Cup with several African representatives. Several countries, including Morocco and Ghana, represented Africa in this year’s World Cup.

Ngannou isn’t the only fighter who has dipped his toes into the world of politics. UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn ran for the Governor of Hawaii this year, and UFC welterweight Colby Covington visited The White House during then-U.S. President Donald Trump’s time in the oval office.

Ngannou continues to make a difference in and out of the Octagon and he is the latest example of a UFC fighter appearing on a global stage.

