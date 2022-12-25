Frankie Edgar Names The Most Polarizing Fighter In UFC History

Frankie Edgar is a legend known across the world, but he believes there is one fighter who will always be more notorious than him or anyone else.

Although he has fought for the final time earlier this year, Edgar left the sport as a former lightweight champion, multiple-time featherweight title challenger, and bantamweight contender.

There are virtually no other fighters in the history of MMA who have ever come close to the kind of career that “The Answer” turned in over the course of his decade-and-a-half long stint in the UFC.

Frankie Edgar Always Wanted Conor McGregor

There may be plenty of things you could complain about when discussing Frankie Edgar, but you can never deny the fact that he faced every fighter the UFC placed in front, no matter the size or style disadvantages.

One of the only exceptions to this, and to no fault of “The Answer,” was Conor McGregor, who skyrocketed through the featherweight division at the same time Edgar was trying to earn that division’s title.

While speaking to Brendan Schaub in a recent appearance on the Food Truck Diaries, Edgar touched on the way the two of them almost fought at UFC 189, among other instances. He explained that he wanted to have the opportunity to tell his grandchildren about fighting Conor McGregor, because no matter what, the Irishman’s legacy in the sport will live on.

“It never happened. A couple of times it almost happened. I think I said in an interview that I want to tell my grandkids I fought Conor McGregor,” Edgar said. “Listen, whatever you think of him as a fighter, he’s still the most polarizing guy you have in this sport, and he’s going to be remembered as that forever.”

There are a lot of questions about how a fight between Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar would have gone, especially given the speed and wrestling that the American has. Although it is unfortunate that this fight never happened, one cannot be too upset, as Edgar was able to have many other meaningful matchups throughout his legendary career.

How do you think a fight between Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar would have gone?

