FURY Pro Grappling 6 Results/Highlights: Robertson Taps Namajunas

FURY Pro Grappling 6 took place Friday, December 30, 2022, from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Arena, and MMA News has you covered with the highlights and results!

FURY Pro Grappling 6 had a slew of recognized names on the docket Friday, including former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas against Gillian Robertson in the main event. Namajunas’ fiancé Pat Barry also competed at the event, as did other established names in the sport including Chase Hooper, Clay Guida, Ovince Saint Preux, Alex Caceres, and several others.

Below, you can catch some of the highlights from the grappling event followed by the quick results.

Jon Pellot def. Pat Barry (Decision)

Look at Pat Barry the grappler almost pull a fast one#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/3SqGX0zmIS — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

Pat Sabatini def. Alex Caceres (Submission)

Just a fun guy to watch!#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/auIqddH0CN — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

Andre Petroski def. Ovince Saint-Preux (Decision)

Solid way to take the back#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/pscuNEeIlc — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

OSP works his way out of an ugly spot#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/yra6sREdsi — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

OSP deserves a hand for that one#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/lKGNAurzzj — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

Joseph Pyfer def. Eryk Anders (Decision)

Pretty calmly steps away from trouble#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/5ikychVpVP — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida (Submission)

THE DREAM WITH THE CALF SLICER!!#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/BvBtDb5zXe — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

Gillian Robertson def. Rose Namajunas (Submission)

Robertson in a good spot early!#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/V8bfSP64Ca — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

Robertson taps out the former champ!!!#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/1IgtdzSw3W — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

FURY Pro Grappling 6 Quick Results

Gillian Robertson def. Rose Namajunas via submission (Rear-naked choke): 1:05

Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida via submission (Calf slicer): 3:55

Joseph Pyfer def. Eryk Anders via decision

Andre Petroski def. Ovince Saint-Preux via decision

Pat Sabatini def. Alex Caceres via submission (Rear-naked choke): 5:44

Mike Malott def. Trevin Giles via decision

Nick Galanti def. Philip Rowe via decision

Richie Lewis def. Andrew Kochel via decision

Christos Giagos def. Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov via decision

Jon Pellot def. Pat Barry via decision

Elijah Ezucar def. Denis Gunic via submission (Heel Hook): 0:30

Molli Zborowski def. Jonna Wood via decision

Charlie Livingston def. Kevin Stilo via decision