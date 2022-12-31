FURY Pro Grappling 6 Results/Highlights: Robertson Taps Namajunas

FURY Pro Grappling 6 took place Friday, December 30, 2022, from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Arena, and MMA News has you covered with the highlights and results!
FURY Pro Grappling 6 had a slew of recognized names on the docket Friday, including former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas against Gillian Robertson in the main event. Namajunas’ fiancé Pat Barry also competed at the event, as did other established names in the sport including Chase Hooper, Clay Guida, Ovince Saint Preux, Alex Caceres, and several others.
Below, you can catch some of the highlights from the grappling event followed by the quick results.
FURY Pro Grappling 6 Quick Results
Gillian Robertson def. Rose Namajunas via submission (Rear-naked choke): 1:05
Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida via submission (Calf slicer): 3:55
Joseph Pyfer def. Eryk Anders via decision
Andre Petroski def. Ovince Saint-Preux via decision
Pat Sabatini def. Alex Caceres via submission (Rear-naked choke): 5:44
Mike Malott def. Trevin Giles via decision
Nick Galanti def. Philip Rowe via decision
Richie Lewis def. Andrew Kochel via decision
Christos Giagos def. Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov via decision
Jon Pellot def. Pat Barry via decision
Elijah Ezucar def. Denis Gunic via submission (Heel Hook): 0:30
Molli Zborowski def. Jonna Wood via decision
Charlie Livingston def. Kevin Stilo via decision