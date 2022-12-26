Geoff Neal: Fighters Charging For Interviews Is “Entitled Shit”

UFC welterweight contender Geoff Neal feels fighters are compensated for interviews in the form of promotion.

Neal will return to the UFC Octagon against the fast-rising Shavkat Rakhmonov at a January 14th UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas. He’s looking to put Rakhmonov’s hype train to a halt and win his third consecutive fight.

Neal’s name recognition has grown since his time on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2017. He’s gone on to pick up wins over the likes of Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque during his time in the UFC.

Like Neal, Paddy Pimblett’s stock has skyrocketed since his UFC debut. Pimblett is 4-0 during his time in the UFC, including a recent controversial win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282.

Pimblett was in the headlines during UFC 282 fight week amidst his beef with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. One of the points of contention was Helwani’s accusation that Pimblett and his manager, Graham Boylan, requested payment for an interview.

Pimblett has denied the accusation and has continued his heated war of words with Helwani.

While it’s uncertain if Pimblett or Helwani is correct, the debate has swirled regarding whether or not athletes should be financially compensated for interviews. While Neal feels fighters should be treated equally, he thinks it’s ludicrous for fighters to be paid to make various media appearances.

Geoff Neal Feels Fighters Shouldn’t Be Paid For Interviews

MMA Junkie

During a recent interview with Fanatics View, Neal gave his thoughts on whether or not fighters should be compensated.

“Why would you want to charge somebody for an interview?” Neal said. “The interviews, y’all help promote us in a way too. You bring us new fans and stuff like that. If you don’t want to do an interview, don’t do it, and don’t charge. That seems like some entitled shit charging for an interview, like who the fuck are you?”

Podcast host True Geordie recently echoed Helwani’s claim by stating that he also refused to pay Pimblett for an interview. Boylan and Pimblett have yet to confirm or deny Geordie’s separate pay-for-play claims.

As the Pimblett/Helwani feud continues to evolve, Neal appears to side with Helwani when it comes to the concept of journalists paying fighters for interviews.

