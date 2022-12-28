Gervonta Davis Arrested Less Than Two Weeks Before Next Fight

WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion Gervonta Davis was recently arrested for domestic violence.

‘Tank’ is expected to put his title up for grabs against Héctor Garcia on January 7, 2023. Many have cited the bout as a tune-up of sorts for Davis’ superstar clash with popular lightweight Ryan Garcia in April next year.

Gervonta Davis is 27-0 in the squared circle with 25 wins coming via knockout. Thanks to his explosive power and unpredictable shot variation, he is often considered one of the most exciting pugilists in the world right now. A rising star, Davis has even been called out by combat athletes from other sports including UFC bantamweight fighter Sean O’Malley.

Sean O’Malley, Gervonta Davis

Davis was arrested on December 27 in Parkland, Florida. He has been charged with battery causing bodily harm and is currently still in police custody. No bail for his release has been set.

This Is Not Gervonta Davis’ First Run-In With The Law

‘Tank’ has an unfortunate history of legal issues starting with a September 2017 arrest for first-degree aggravated assault. The charges were later dropped.

In September 2018, he was arrested for his involvement in a street fight in Washington, D.C. The first domestic violence case involving Davis occurred in February 2020 when he was arrested for simple battery/domestic violence following an incident with an ex-girlfriend.

Most alarming of all is the potential seven years behind bars Gervonta Davis is facing due to allegedly running a red light in November 2020. The incident occurred in Baltimore where, following a birthday party, ‘Tank’ hit another car. The collision led to all four of the car’s occupants requiring medical treatment. Davis is looking at 14 charges potentially being filed against him.

Gervonta Davis has a hearing regarding his recent domestic violence incident later today.

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!