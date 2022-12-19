Glover Teixeira Aims To Break UFC Record Before He Calls It Quits

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira wants to get his belt back and hold onto it long enough to break a UFC record.

Teixeira was supposed to face Jiří Procházka in the UFC 282 headliner before Procházka withdrew due to a shoulder injury. Jan Blachowicz would then face Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant light heavyweight title, only for that fight to end in a draw. This left the door open for Teixeira to be booked in a vacant title bout against Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 in January.

Teixeira lost the belt to Procházka at UFC 275 earlier this year. He earned the title by defeating Blachowicz in a shocking upset at UFC 267 via second-round submission.

Despite being 43 years old, Teixeira doesn’t plan on slowing down in his pursuit of another stint as the 205lb champion. If he returns to the light heavyweight throne, he wants to make history in the process.

Glover Teixeira Wants To Eclipse Randy Couture As Oldest UFC Champion

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Teixeira revealed the record he wants to break before he hangs up the gloves.

“I wanna make history now,” Teixeira said. “43 years old, I feel amazing, I feel great…maybe I’ll break Randy Couture’s record…he’s the only man ahead of me.”

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture is the oldest fighter in UFC history to hold a belt at 45 years and 60 days old. He also holds other records, with 13 championship fights and the oldest to win a bout of any kind (47 years, 68 days).

In addition to his three career title fights, Teixeira has earned wins over the likes of Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Nikita Krylov during his career. He could potentially join Couture in the UFC Hall of Fame upon his fighting career’s conclusion.

If Teixeira’s win over Blachowicz and near-victory against Procházka is any indication, he remains focused on adding a few more accolades before leaving the fight game.

Do you think Glover Teixeira will break Randy Couture’s record?

