Glover Teixeira Predicts Jan Blachowicz Vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira is excited to see how Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev plays out.

Teixeira was supposed to face Jiří Procházka in an immediate title rematch at UFC 282 on December 10th. But, Procházka withdrew due to a serious shoulder injury, and the UFC was forced to scramble to save the event.

The UFC reportedly offered Teixeira a fight with Ankalaev for the vacant title but declined. He preferred a rematch with Blachowicz, although the UFC had other plans.

Teixeira’s hesitancy to agree to a last-minute opponent switch to Ankalaev left him removed from UFC 282 altogether. Now, Blachowicz and Ankalaev will fight for the vacant title that Procházka vacated shortly after news of his injury broke.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Teixeira made his prediction for the new UFC 282 main event.

“I think Ankalaev is gonna win,” Teixeira said. “But Jan is a very tricky fighter. I thought that Adesanya was gonna beat Jan too. But Jan fights good with the counter punches…Ankalaev is more like a counter puncher, I think Ankalaev has the better wrestling, and he may take him down.”

Glover Teixeira Plans To Attend UFC 282 Despite Card Removal

Teixeira then admitted he’ll be cageside to watch the light heavyweight headliner, with the winner being his next potential opponent.

“I’m gonna go there and attend the fight, watch the fight,” Teixeira said. “Hopefully I fight the winner and watch those two guys going at it.”

Teixeira earned the light heavyweight belt by defeating Blachowicz at UFC 267 last year. He became the oldest first-time UFC champion after a long tenure in the promotion.

Teixeira lost the title to Procházka at UFC 275 earlier this year via fifth-round submission. They were supposed to meet in a UFC 282 rematch after Procházka called his shot for his first title defense.

Just weeks after his 43rd birthday, Teixeira remains focused on getting his title back. He’ll be in attendance in Las Vegas for UFC 282 to watch his next potential opponent.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.