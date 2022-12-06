Gordon Questions Whether Paddy Pimblett ‘Deeply Cares’ About Mental Health

Ahead of their fight at UFC 282 this weekend, lightweight Jared Gordon has questioned whether Paddy Pimblett “deeply cares” about the topic of mental health in the same way that he does.

In Saturday’s pay-per-view co-main event, two unranked 155lbers will look to take a step up the divisional ladder at the other’s expense. While the two were originally the third pairing set to make the walk on the main card, some adjustments at the top mean they’ll now mark the penultimate showdown in Las Vegas.

Having fallen short against the likes of Charles Oliveira and Grant Dawson, “Flash” will look to make the most of his latest opportunity against a bigger name, especially having returned to winning ways earlier this year against Leonardo Santos.

In his way of a win streak will be “The Baddy,” who’s shown his talents in three UFC outings to date, as his quest towards a level of stardom that he’s long branded as his destiny continues.

Paddy the Baddy is back in action, as he is set to face @JFlashGordonMMA at #UFC282!



[ Dec 10 | @TMobileArena | Tickets on sale October 28th 🎟 | https://t.co/tdvQYyK5JS ] pic.twitter.com/g9nJHVtp90 — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

While the pair’s motives will be selfish when they’re throwing down with their bodies on the line come fight night, both men have committed themselves to causes outside the Octagon that are far from self-centered.

Given their respective work in discussing the important topic of mental health, which they’ve praised each other for in recent weeks, Gordon suggested they could come together in some way to raise further awareness for the cause.

But with nothing coming to fruition, the New York native is no longer sure that he and his opponent view the topic in the same light.

Gordon Doubts He & Pimblett Will Collaborate To Raise Mental Health Awareness

During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Gordon was asked whether any further progress has been made in a mental health-focused collaboration with the charismatic Liverpool native.

Pimblett was praised earlier this year in July following an impassioned post-fight speech that left him in tears at UFC London. At the event, “The Baddy” submitted Jordan Leavitt, but little did fans know, the rising star had competed just a day after hearing that a close friend had committed suicide.

While it’s clear that breaking the stigma surrounding men’s mental health is important to Pimblett, Gordon questioned whether the Brit “deeply cares” about it in the same way that he’s show to, with “Flash” working daily alongside individuals struggling through addiction, as he did a number of years ago.

“No, there wasn’t (any progress towards a collaboration). Unfortunately, there wasn’t,” Gordon said. “I don’t know that — I’m not judging or saying that he’s not really passionate about that topic, mental health — but I don’t know if that’s something that he deeply cares about.

“It’s something that I care about, that I do literally every day. Even today, I was talking to people, every day, about addiction. Trying to help people get sober,” Gordon added. “But no, nothing happened. I thought it would’ve been cool to do something. Maybe in the future, but I doubt it at this point.”

Pimblett’s words drew an incredibly positive response this past summer, with many praising him online and thanking the impact his speech had on them. A mural displaying Pimblett alongside a quote from the interview was even painted in Scotland.

While Gordon has given his upcoming opponent credit for preaching about mental health publicly, he’s seemingly not entirely convinced about how ‘deep’ the Brit’s care lies.

What do you make of Jared Gordon’s comments on Paddy Pimblett’s commitment to keeping the topic of mental health at the forefront?

