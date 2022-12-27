Grant Dawson Promises To Prove Paddy Pimblett Wrong In London

UFC lightweight contender Grant Dawson wants to be Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent to disprove Pimblett’s recent declaration.

Dawson is unbeaten in the UFC with recent wins over Jared Gordon and Mark Madsen. He earned a shot in the UFC following a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2017.

After his most recent win over Mark Madsen, Dawson called out former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. He’s intent on getting a big name for his next fight after getting a spot in the rankings.

Pimblett, like Dawson, has an unblemished record during his time in the UFC. However, his most recent win over Jared Gordon was highly controversial, after many felt Gordon deserved the win.

Pimblett won his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini and afterward declared that people, where he comes from, don’t get knocked out. Dawson wants to challenge that notion in Pimblett’s backyard.

Grant Dawson Wants To Prove A Point With Paddy Pimblett Fight

During a recent interview with MILLIONS.co, Dawson called out Pimblett for his next fight.

“I would love to fight against Paddy,” Dawson said. “We are asking for that fight in London, March 18th. I will go to his home turf to fight him, and to prove that Scousers get knocked out.”

The UFC will return to London for UFC 286 on March 18th. The pay-per-view is expected to be headlined by Leon Edwards/Kamaru Usman 3, although nothing has been formally announced.

However, Pimblett is noncommittal regarding whether or not he’ll fight on the UFC’s upcoming London card. Two of his four UFC fights have come in London, including most recently against Jordan Leavitt in July.

Most of Dawson’s most-recent wins have come by submission, including over Darrick Minner and Michael Trizano. His last knockout came against Leonardo Santos in March 2021.

Dawson wants to be the first UFC fighter to defeat Pimblett in the Octagon. A knockout, however, could go a long way in Dawson’s rise to stardom.

All quotes from MMA Mania.