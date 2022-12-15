Green: Islam Makhachev/Dagestanis Were “Bred” For Success With Drugs

UFC lightweight veteran Bobby Green has suggested that former opponent Islam Makhachev and the other Dagestanis in the promotion were “bred” for their success through the early use of performance-enhancing drugs.

This weekend at UFC Vegas 66, Green will return to action against a fellow longtime presence in the Octagon, Drew Dober. For “King” the outing will mark more than just a normal comeback.

At UFC 276 in July, Green was scheduled to face Jim Miller. However, he was pulled from the contest and slapped with a six-month USADA suspension owing to a positive test for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), which he ingested from an over-the-counter supplement.

Ever since, Green has campaigned to clear his name of any intentional wrongdoing, putting the incident down to the “ignorance” of not acknowledging that supplements available at Walmart could contain banned substances.

And during his appearance at UFC Vegas 66 media day on Wednesday, Green began his interaction with reporters with an emotional monologue about the experience and attempts to ‘villainize’ him after the revelation.

But Green’s comments on the use of PEDs didn’t stay directly within the boundaries of his suspension. At one point, it even drifted to an eyebrow-raising and controversial theory regarding the Dagestani contingent of UFC athletes.

Green Submits Generalizing Theory On ‘Manufactured’ Success Of Makhachev & Co.

In his most recent outing, Green met Islam Makhachev in a short-noice headliner at UFC Vegas 49 in February. While “King” had earned the opportunity to fill in for Beneil Dariush by outpointing Nasrat Haqparast just 14 days prior, he was unable to recreate the result, falling by way of an emphatic TKO in the first round.

As with the majority of the now-UFC lightweight champion’s outings, his wrestling pedigree and strength were the leading topics of conversation post-fight. But Green has now made some outlandish suggestions regarding it.

When asked about Makhachev’s victory over Charles Oliveira, Green changed course by highlighting a video he’d seen on YouTube, during which he claims the Dagestani mentioned him and his peers being handed “vitamins” whilst training at a young age in Russia.

From that, “King” concluded that the likes of Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov were taking steroids throughout their teenage years prior to joining the UFC, where USADA operates to prevent such substances being used.

I was f*cking round on my YouTube, right, and I found this little video and it said Islam had a little trouble with drugs. I don’t see people talking about him? So, he was saying when he first came over that his school that he trained at in Russia, they just gave him vitamins. They been doing it since who knows when, when you start training.

“Imagine if you gave someone steroids form the age of 10, 12, 13, 14, 15; how strong you would be… He was really strong, it makes sense now… I move with thousands of guys, that was interesting,” Green added. “I told my coach, ‘There was something interesting about Islam. I felt it. It’s just not human.’ (Now), it makes sense.”

Green went on to note the drugs controversy that Russia became embroiled in regarding the Olympics, with the nation being stripped of 46 medals. The World Anti-Doping Agency also banned the Russian Federation from all major sporting events for four years.

Believing Russia to hold a relaxed policy when it comes to its sporting figures enhancing their performance and development with drugs, Green thinks that may have also applied to the UFC’s Dagestani fighters during their early years in the sport.

That, he suggested, gives the likes of Makhachev an advantage over those from America, a nation he sees as “too p*ssy” when it comes to banning substances.

“If I could do drugs — ’cause our countries are different. Russia’s been banned from the Olympics. Their country’s a little more okay with the drug use,” Green stated. “We’re on the strenuous drug stuff over here. They’re a little bit different. They’re behind their fighter. They want them to be stronger, they want them to be more manly. Over here, we don’t.

“Imagine if I could do that. I would kill everybody. So now it makes sense to me. I wondered why those Dagestanis were winning so much. They been bred to do this. That’s why they can train a nine-year-old against a bear,” Green continued. “They’ve been bred to be better than us, I’m sorry. So, they’re gonna win. It’s just what it is. We’re a little too p*ssy over here.”

