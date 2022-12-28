Henry Cejudo Shares Why Aljamain Sterling Fight Still Isn’t Official

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has clarified why his potential fight against Aljamain Sterling hasn’t been finalized.

Cejudo will likely make his return next year after unretiring in 2022. He re-entered the USADA testing pool after more than two years away from the competition.

Cejudo vacated the bantamweight title following a win over Dominick Cruz. While it was initially unclear if he would get an immediate title shot for his return, it appears to be the fight that’s happening next.

Sterling was thought to be taking some time off after two title fights in 2022. However, he pivoted on this stance and recently hinted that the Cejudo fight is next for him.

Cejudo’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently claimed that the Sterling fight is a “done deal.” A month after those comments, an official announcement of the fight hasn’t been made by the UFC or by either side.

Henry Cejudo Hints Aljamain Sterling Still Hasn’t Signed Off On Fight

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cejudo gave an update on where the Sterling fight stands.

“I’m prepared, I’m ready, the UFC wants it, Dana White wants it,” Cejudo said. “It’s signed on my portion, we’re just waiting for Aljamain Sterling and we’re waiting for the UFC to really pop off the date, and for me to be crowned ‘and new’. Sean O’Malley, stay hot, stay hot, man. You just wait for daddy to come back and you’re next.”

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported in October that the UFC hoped to have Sterling/Cejudo on the UFC 284 card in Perth. As UFC 284 approaches, it’s unlikely the title fight will be set for the February 11th pay-per-view.

Sterling last defended the belt in a TKO win over another former champion TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280. He won his first title defense against Petr Yan at UFC 273.

Ahead of the Dillashaw fight, Sterling engaged in negotiations on a new UFC contract. He might be negotiating once again ahead of this potential fight against Cejudo.

According to Cejudo, the ball is now in Sterling’s court regarding their matchup. If Sterling doesn’t follow through, the UFC may have some decisions to make when it comes to the title picture.

All quotes from SportsKeeda