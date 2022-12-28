Henry Cejudo Criticizes The Apex For Upcoming Bantamweight Fight

Former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo recently gave his take on Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

Sandhagen and Vera will meet at the UFC Apex in the main event of UFC Fight Night 219 in February. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, ‘Triple C’ shared his thoughts on the bout.

When it comes to predictions, Henry Cejudo expects Cory Sandhagen to be able to get the job done against Vera. He was quick to highlight Sandhagen’s versatile striking in the Octagon. Despite being complementary of Vera’s endurance and grappling, ‘Triple C’ believes ‘The Sandman’ will be able to finish his opponent.

Later on in the same video, Cejudo was asked for his thoughts on the fight taking place at the UFC Apex. He revealed he was displeased with the choice of venue due to the importance of the fight to the bantamweight division.

Henry Cejudo Believes Sandhagen vs. Vera Belongs In “A Sold-Out Arena”

‘Triple C’ opined that the bantamweight division is one of the most competitive divisions in the UFC right now. Considering the talent of both fighters, as well as the potential future title contention at stake, Cejudo reasoned that this bout deserves an audience in attendance.

“I don’t like it [the fight being at the Apex],” Cejudo said. “The bantamweight division is the toughest division in the world right now bar none. Anybody, any of those guys could challenge for the title and beat the champ right now… I think a fight like that belongs in a big stadium, belongs in a sold-out arena… The Apex is not doing justice for any of the fighters. Yeah the UFC’s saving money, but again, it’s not promoting the sport.”

Henry Cejudo went on to discuss his own experiences fighting in front of tens of thousands of people. He explained that the Apex prevents fighters from experiencing the pressure of a big audience which is not ideal for fighter growth and progress.

When it comes to potentially fighting in the Apex himself, Cejudo said, “I don’t see myself fighting at the Apex. I wouldn’t mind fighting at the Apex but that’s not my cup of tea.”

