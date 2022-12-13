Henry Cejudo Compares Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Win To Another Controversial Result

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo recently gave his take on Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 victory over Jared Gordon.

Pimblett’s win raised eyebrows across the MMA world. Many fans, pundits, and fighters have made arguments for Gordon being the more deserving winner. Gordon himself has confirmed he felt “robbed” by the surprising result.

“The Baddy” had decisively finished all of his previous UFC opponents. However, in his PPV debut for the promotion, he was visibly unsettled by Gordon’s notoriously hard left hook and aggressive wrestling.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, “Triple C” shared his appalled live reaction to the result. During his subsequent analysis of the fight, Cejudo likened it to Sean O’Malley‘s polarizing split-decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280. Interestingly, this is far from the first time Cejudo has been critical of “Sugar”.

“This Isn’t A Popularity Contest” – Henry Cejudo On Controversial Judging This Year

The former Olympic gold medallist was impressed by Jared Gordon’s offense in the bout. Beyond Pimblett’s durable chin, Cejudo saw little else of note from the colorful Scouser. Hence, “Triple C” was dumbfounded by Pimblett’s victory and insistence that he dominated Gordon in the Octagon.

“A lot of these guys [Pimblett] are just delusional,” Cejudo stated. “He lost that fight, he needs to rewatch it.”

“Triple C” then compared it to O’Malley’s win over Yan.

“This isn’t a popularity contest. First, they [the judges] did it with Sean O’Malley against Petr Yan, and now they’re doing it against these guys, man… When I fight Aljizzlame [Aljamain Sterling] I’m literally gonna dye my hair blonde dude. So maybe I can get a little more favoritism.”

O’Malley’s competitive brawl with “No Mercy” led to surprise when it was “Sugar” who had his hand raised. Subsequently, a variety of theories and complaints surrounding his victory flared up in the days after.

Yan himself went as far as to suggest he could be done with the UFC over it. O’Malley, for the most part, has chosen to avoid debate on the topic and suggested those unhappy with the result take it up with the judges.

Considering his brash statements at the UFC 282 post-fight press conference, “The Baddy” is comfortable arguing the merits of his victory with his detractors.

