Former UFC Champ Holly Holm’s Return Date & Opponent Set

Former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm is set to take on Yana Kunitskaya at the UFC Fight Night event on March 25.

The matchup, which was first reported by MMA Fighting, will see Holm make her Octagon return after losing to Ketlen Vieira via a razor-thin split decision in May. The UFC Fight Night will take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Holm hasn’t graced the Octagon since May due to an undisclosed injury for which she has since undergone surgery. Prior to her most recent loss, the 41-year-old had earned back-to-back unanimous decision wins against Irene Aldana and Raquel Pennington.

Image Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kunitskaya will be returning to the Octagon after more than two years on the sidelines. In her last fight, the 33-year-old suffered a first-round TKO loss to Irene Aldana. Prior to that, Kunitskaya earned back-to-back unanimous decision wins against Ketlen Viera and Julija Stoliarenko. The Russian is 4-3 in the UFC since making her debut against Cris Cyborg in 2018.

There are currently no other bouts confirmed for the UFC Fight Night event scheduled for March.

Who do you think will get their hand raised—Holly Holm or Yana Kunitskaya?