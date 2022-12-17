Hotel Employee Sues Chael Sonnen After Alleged Assault

A former employee at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas is suing former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen after an alleged attack.

Joshua Olds, via a civil complaint obtained by MMA Fighting, filed a suit against Sonnen earlier this month in Clark County District Court for assault and battery. Olds is seeking a jury trial and undisclosed damages due to the incident.

Olds was a maintenance worker at the hotel when Sonnen’s friend allegedly started a physical altercation with him and Sonnen also assaulted him. He suffered severe injuries and was given significant medical treatment afterward.

The identity of Sonnen’s alleged accomplice hasn’t been made public at the time of this writing. Olds is also suing the Four Seasons for negligence.

It’s uncertain if this alleged assault is in direct correlation to Sonnen’s ongoing criminal and civil cases after a brawl at the Luxor Resort & Casino last year. Sonnen’s criminal case continued on Wednesday in Clark County.

Image Credit: Esther Lin/MMA Fighting

Sonnen remains suspended from ESPN programming in his analyst role due to his legal issues. It’s unclear when Sonnen will be allowed to return to his broadcasting gig.

Two of the misdemeanor charges filed against Sonnen have been dropped. Although, he faces four other battery counts stemming from the Dec. 2021 incident.

Sonnen allegedly ignited a hotel hallway brawl last December with multiple people involved. He also allegedly assaulted security personnel who responded to the scene.

Sonnen retired from MMA following a loss to Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222 in 2019. He won fights against Rampage Jackson and Wanderlei Silva in Bellator before his end-of-career skid.

Sonnen was one of the UFC’s biggest stars during the prime of his career, with wins over Michael Bisping and Nate Marquardt. He ended with a 31-17 record in the cage.

We’ll continue to keep you up to date on Sonnen’s court cases as they move forward.

