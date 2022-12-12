Watch: Ilia Topuria’s Live Reaction To Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Win

UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria had an expected reaction after seeing rival Paddy Pimblett secure a controversial victory this past weekend.

On Saturday, the final pay-per-view of the year went down from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Sharing the main card were Topuria and Pimblett, whose previous animosity spilled over during fight week.

Come fight night, it was the Georgian-Spaniard who shone the brightest, opening UFC 282’s PPV proceedings with a decimation of the previously unbeaten Bryce Mitchell. While the Liverpool native also had his hand raised later in the night, it didn’t come without controversy.

After his 15-minute contest with Jared Gordon, many expected Pimblett to exit the cage with his UFC record blemished for the first time. But with all three scorecards in his favor, “The Baddy” walked away with a unanimous decision triumph. That led to widespread outrage, to say the least.

One individual who appeared as surprised as anyone was Topuria, who was caught reacting to the questionable verdict backstage. In the video, “El Matador” can bee seen immediately walking away, almost in disbelief, as Bruce Buffer read out the result.

La réaction de Ilia Topuria à la victoire de Paddy Pimblett 🤣 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/qB7kJEkveS — ARENA (@MMArena_) December 11, 2022

While he didn’t manifest a verbal take on the decision, Topuria did later attach some words that confirmed what the clip appeared to show — a firm disagreement.

Topuria Brands Pimblett’s Controversial Win A “Christmas Gift”

During his post-fight press conference, Topuria was asked for his thoughts on the outspoken lightweight’s co-main event success.

According to the 25-year-old, there’s no doubt that Gordon did enough to have his hand raised. With that in mind, he suggested that Pimblett was ‘gifted’ victory by judges Douglas Crosby, Chris Lee, and Ron McCarthy.

“They gave him a Christmas gift right now because he clearly lost the fight,” Topuria said. “I don’t think anyone would disagree with me in this room.”

All three judges scored the contest 29-28, with two awarding Pimblett rounds one and two, and Lee dissenting with round three for “The Baddy.” For Topuria, all three got it wrong, with the rising featherweight contender insisting that “Flash” Gordon won every frame.

“Jared won all three rounds. He didn’t win any round,” Topuria insisted. “But anyways, fuck him.”

Despite many fans, fighters, and pundits alike sharing their disagreement with the result, and Gordon himself even claiming to have been “robbed,” Pimblett has firmly defended the judges’ verdict, insisting that his fourth UFC outing wasn’t even close.

