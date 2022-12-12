Ilia Topuria Reveals Who He Wants Next After Bryce Mitchell Win

UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria has revealed who he’d like to fight next following his impressive victory over Bryce Mitchell.

At UFC 282, “El Matador” extended his undefeated record to 13-0 with an arm-triangle choke in the second round. Mitchell had also been undefeated heading into the contest, making Topuria’s dominant showing all the more head-turning.

With a successful return to the UFC featherweight division now in the rear-view, the Georgian-Spaniard is already eyeing up what could be the biggest fight of his young career thus far. Rather than lightweight enemy Paddy Pimblett, the rising star wants none other than the No.3-ranked Brian Ortega.

“It would be amazing if it happened in Madrid” – Ilia Topuria on potential ‘T-City’ clash

During the UFC 282 post-fight press conference, Ilia Topuria revealed his keen interest in fight “T-City” next. The revelation came after he was asked who he’d like to fight next to get closer to a featherweight title shot.

The Georgian-Spaniard highlighted his excitement over the prospect of the fight potentially taking place in Madrid. For now, however, “El Matador” has confirmed he’s happy to spend some time with his team and enjoy his victory celebrations.

“I want to fight with Brian Ortega, with T-City,” Topuria explained. “And it would be amazing if it happened in Madrid City. So we’ll see what’s gonna happen. Right now, I want to celebrate the win with my team, enjoy it, and we’ll see what’s gonna happen in the future.”

Brian Ortega is coming off of back-to-back defeats in the Octagon. Last year, at UFC 266, “T-City” took reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski to the limit before suffering a unanimous decision loss. At UFC on ABC 3 back in July, Ortega fell to Yair Rodriguez via TKO due to a shoulder injury.

Defeating a surging contender such as Topuria could potentially help Ortega get back on track in the featherweight division and maintain his high ranking. As of now, he hasn’t won a fight since his October 2020 clash with Chang Sung Jung at UFC Fight Night 180. For “El Matazador”, an Ortega fight would mark a major step-up in competition.

