Ilia Topuria Provides The Inside Scoop On UFC Spain

Following his big win at UFC 282, Ilia Topuria wants to put on a show in front of the Spanish UFC fans.

The UFC featherweight division might have a new rising star. The last PPV of 2022 did not disappoint, with all but two fights ending with a finish.

One man who stood out was Ilia Topuria. He defeated number nine Bryce Mitchell by submission to kick off the main card on Saturday night and in doing so might be one step closer to securing a home event for his friends and family in Spain.

Topuria is a German-born fighter who represents the two countries he grew up in, Georgia and Spain, inside the Octagon. He now wants to put on a show in front of his Spanish fans and is doing what he can to persuade Dana White.

Ilia Topuria Is Holding Up His End Of The Deal To Sway A UFC Spain Event

Topuria is now 13-0 in his professional career and 5-0 in the UFC. With the big win over Mitchell, there is a good chance he will find himself in the top ten of the rankings when the updates come out this week.

If this is the case, Topuria might have a chance to fight at home in Spain soon. He explained a deal he allegedly made with Dana White during the UFC 282 post-fight presser.

“I asked Dana (about UFC Spain), and he told me that when I (enter) the top 5, probably they will bring the UFC to Spain. So, I’m not yet in top 5, so we’ll see what’s gonna happen.”

The win over Mitchell could be the stepping stool he needs to get more well-known and ranked opponents. The second-round submission over a grappling-savvy opponent should be just the thing to put the 145-pound division on notice.

Who would you want to see Ilia Topuria fight next and would you like to see a UFC Spain show?

