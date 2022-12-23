Islam Makhachev Responds To Alex Volkanovski With A Guarantee

Alexander Volkanovski recently gave his thoughts on Islam Makhachev potentially taking him down at UFC 284.

“The Great” will battle the new UFC Lightweight Champion in February. Volkanovski will have the chance to become a two-division champion. Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, has carved his way through the lightweight division with his elite-level wrestling. At UFC 280, the Dagestani star dismantled Charles Oliveira and terminated his 11-fight win streak thanks to his wrestling and submission grappling.

Islam Makhachev is very confident that his wrestling and grappling will prove to be too much for Alexander Volkanovski. During his 11-fight win streak, Makhachev has aggressively mauled many of his opponents on the ground. He’s proven to be very much on the level of his lifelong friend and former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, “The Great” believes he has what it takes to survive Makhachev’s onslaught.

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Alexander Volkanovski opined that his intensive training will condition him to remain calm and composed on the ground. Needless to say, the UFC No.2-ranked P4P fighter is unconvinced.

MMA Fighting recently posted a quote from Volkanovski’s Believe You Me interview. In response, Islam Makhachev tweeted that Alexander Volkanovski will likely crumble if he gets taken down.

after first 15 helpless seconds on the ground, I guarantee you will panic https://t.co/zLsO4v3OE5 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 23, 2022

Islam Makhachev has not lost a fight in the Octagon in over seven years. In the time since his surprise TKO loss to Adriano Martins at UFC 192, he has proven to be deadly in all areas of the fight game. Furthermore, his submission victory over Charles Oliveira has led many to believe Alexander Volkanovski could be outmatched.

However, given his dominance at featherweight and past experience with heavier weight classes, it’s not easy to count out “The Great”. The P4P mantle will also be decided when these two meet in what should be an exciting styles clash.

