Islam Makhachev Reacts To Paddy Pimblett’s Controversial UFC 282 Win

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev wasn’t impressed by Paddy Pimblett’s performance at UFC 282.

Pimblett defeated Jared Gordon via unanimous decision in the UFC 282 co-main event this past Saturday. Despite many believing that Gordon did enough to secure the victory, the judges saw it 29-28 in favor of Pimblett.

Just days after UFC 282, the debate still rages surrounding judging in MMA, particularly whether or not Pimblett deserved the win. After the fight, he proclaimed that he felt he won easily and hit back at his detractors for arguing otherwise.

Many of his fighting colleagues disagree, including the recently crowned 155lb champion Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev Reveals Only Way Paddy Pimblett Could Beat Him

After Pimblett declared he would’ve put up a better fight against Makhachev than Charles Oliveira did at UFC 280, Makhachev scoffed at the UK star.

“If fight happens in Nevada, he has chances to beat me, on the judges scorecards lol,” Makhachev said in a since-deleted tweet.

Makhachev isn’t the only lightweight star who has scoffed at some of Pimblett’s post-UFC 282 comments. Justin Gaethje dismissed the notion that Pimblett vs. Gordon deserved ‘Fight of the Night’ amidst the controversial scorecards.

Pimblett is now 4-0 in the UFC and moves a step closer to a potential spot in the UFC lightweight rankings. He won fights over Jordan Leavitt and Kazula Vargas earlier this year before the win over Gordon.

Makhachev earned the title by submitting Oliveira at UFC 280. He is the protégé of former UFC lightweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Pimblett isn’t close to entering the lightweight title picture, although Makhachev doesn’t feel he stands much of a chance if the fight happens down the line.

