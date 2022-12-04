Fighters React To Roman Dolidze’s Win Over Jack Hermansson At UFC Orlando

Roman Dolidze earned his third-straight stoppage win when he defeated Jack Hermansson in the second round of their middleweight bout at UFC Orlando.

Hermansson jumped out to an early lead by relying on kicks to frustrate the Georgian, who was making a quick return to the cage after defeating Phil Hawes less than a month ago.

It was mentioned in this week’s Sleeper Scrap that the most interesting aspect of this matchup was how the grappling exchanges might play out, and Dolidze managed to negate Hermansson’s first takedown by quickly sweeping “The Joker” before the two men returned to their feet.

The second round opened largely the same as the first, and the crowd in Orlando appeared to grow restless as Hermansson continued working from the outside with his kicks. “The Joker” easily hit another takedown just over halfway through the round, but Dolidze immediately started hunting for a submission.

After Hermansson escaped a few initial submission attempts, Dolidze was able to isolate the 34-year-old’s leg in a calf slicer before flattening him out in the center of the cage. The Georgian began teeing off with big punches on the vulnerable Hermansson, who had no hope of escaping the position until the ref finally stepped in to stop the fight.

Four straight wins but none as big as that one for @RomanDolidzeUFC 👊 #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/tLetRXAr5b — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2022

Fighters React To Dolidze’s Win

The finish was particularly unique due to the position used to control Hermansson, and plenty of fighters were impressed by Dolidze’s win over the UFC’s #8-ranked middleweight.

Go ahead and file that under the “crazy finishes” category. Dolidze is dangerous everywhere. Damn. #UFCFightNight — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) December 4, 2022

Great finish — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 4, 2022

WOW!! That is nasty position to find yourself in! HUGE WIN!!! 🇬🇪 #UFCOrlando — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 4, 2022

Wow, I imagined Dolidze would sub via calf slicer. — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 4, 2022

