MMA Twitter Reacts To Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s 23-Second KO Of Chris Daukaus

Jairzinho Rozenstruik took just 23 seconds to KO Chris Daukaus at UFC 282 tonight.
The #9 ranked heavyweight went on the offense from the bell, rocking Daukaus with a stiff jab before landing a brutal knee that dropped the American. Rozenstruik then unloaded on Daukaus against the fence, before putting him away.
The win was Rozenstruik’s first in three fights. The 34-year-old had previously lost via unanimous decision to Curtis Blaydes in September last year, and most recently, via TKO to Alexander Volkov in June.
You can catch Rozenstruik’s devastating KO below:
MMA Twitter Reacts To Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s Win
Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s KO of Chris Daukaus.
Who do you think Jairzinho Rozenstruik should face next?