MMA Twitter Reacts To Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s 23-Second KO Of Chris Daukaus

Jairzinho Rozenstruik took just 23 seconds to KO Chris Daukaus at UFC 282 tonight.

The #9 ranked heavyweight went on the offense from the bell, rocking Daukaus with a stiff jab before landing a brutal knee that dropped the American. Rozenstruik then unloaded on Daukaus against the fence, before putting him away.

The win was Rozenstruik’s first in three fights. The 34-year-old had previously lost via unanimous decision to Curtis Blaydes in September last year, and most recently, via TKO to Alexander Volkov in June.

You can catch Rozenstruik’s devastating KO below:

MMA Twitter Reacts To Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s Win

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s KO of Chris Daukaus.

Sheesh 😬 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

I told you 🔥🔥🔥 huge first round ko let’s go biggie!!! — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

That was fast. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 11, 2022

Rozenstruik has the most powerful jab in MMA! #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

😳😳 So much power#UFC282 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) December 11, 2022

Crazy knockout out! Biggi boy came to fight! #UFC282 — Grant KGD Dawson (@dawsongrant20y1) December 11, 2022

An aggressive Rozenstruik is an extremely dangerous man in the heavyweight division. #UFC282 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 11, 2022

Huge win for Jairzinho Rozenstruik who knocks out Chris Daukaus in the first round.



"Bigi Boy" picks up his first UFC victory since June 2021



#UFC282 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) December 11, 2022

Well Jairzinho Rozenstruik just demolished Chris Daukaus in a matter of seconds.



Just completely overwhelmed him. #UFC282 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 11, 2022

Watch Rozenstruik with the impeccable timing on the jab as Daukaus tried to close the distance. Hit him on the half beat. pic.twitter.com/EUAeLzxRyP — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 11, 2022

Oh my. Vintage Bigi Boy. Wowzer. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 11, 2022

Who do you think Jairzinho Rozenstruik should face next?