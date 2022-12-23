Jake Paul Makes Bold Claims About Hypothetical Conor McGregor Fight

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul recently made a very bold claim regarding UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

The Twitter spat started with KSI tagging Conor McGregor in a tweet about his upcoming fight with McGregor’s pal Dillon Danis. The Irishman dismissed KSI’s promise to beat Danis, citing his lack of interest in celebrity boxing bouts.

In a humorous exchange with another user, McGregor asked if there’d be titles at stake if he moved into this genre of boxing. It was then that Jake Paul made his presence felt.

“The Problem Child” is coming off of a unanimous decision win over UFC legend Anderson Silva. Since going professional in January 2020, Paul has made a lot of waves in both boxing and MMA. His loud, aggressive stance on UFC fighter pay, as well as his boxing showdowns with additional former MMA stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, have raised his fighter’s stock considerably over the past two years.

Jake Paul has made no secret of his desire to eventually fight Conor McGregor in a boxing ring. Now, “The Problem Child” appears convinced he could get the better of “The Notorious” in both the boxing ring and the Octagon.

“I Would Literally Knock You Out In The Squared Circle” – Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor

Jake Paul started by pointing out McGregor has not fought for a championship in the UFC in over four years now. He also cited “Mystic Mac’s disappointing 1-3 record in his last four fights before claiming he could knock out McGregor in either sport.

“You fight for belts? Last time you fought for a belt was 4 years ago. Lost 3 of your last 4 fights. I would literally knock you out in the squared circle with one hand tied behind my back. To be fair, in the cage I would need two hands. But same result.”

Conor McGregor has not fought since his brutal leg injury in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Along with recovering from major surgery to reset his broken tibia and fibula, McGregor has been focusing on other projects such as his acting role in the upcoming Road House reimagining.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, has fought just once this year. Before his Silva win, Paul was expected to face Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy, but the fight was cancelled. He also co-promoted the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano superfight. His next opponent remains unconfirmed, but it looks like he wants to add Conor McGregor to his list of wins sooner rather than later.

