Jake Paul’s Team Offers Proof To Silence “Fixed” Accusations

Jake Paul‘s team have looked to shut down any and all fight-fixing allegations by posting definitive proof that the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s matches are legitimate.

Paul has maintained a prominent presence in combat sports ever since venturing to the ring in 2020. While he’s been featured in mixed martial arts discussion owing to his decision to campaign for better contractual conditions in the UFC, “The Problem Child” has also ensured his name is mentioned in MMA by lacing the gloves to face some of the sport’s veterans.

In 2021, that was the case three times, with the Cleveland native knocking out Ben Askren before recording a pair of victories over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, the second of which saw him face-plant “The Chosen One.”

And after his pursuit of a bout against a seasoned professional fell through this year, with matchups against both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. failing to materialize, Paul returned to the pool of MMA greats to find his next rival.

With that, he faced Anderson Silva, who is widely regarded as the arguably greatest MMA striker of all time. While some pointed to the Brazilian’s age as an advantage for Paul, “The Spider” had been rejuvenated since entering boxing, even defeating former WBC titleholder Julio César Chávez Jr.

Nevertheless, Paul was ultimately too much for Silva when they shared the ring this past October in Arizona. As well as outpointing the UFC legend, “The Problem Child” also knocked him down late in the bout.

As has been the case throughout Paul’s fighting career, the bout was quickly followed by fight-fixing accusations from certain corners of the combat sports community, many of whom shared an angle of the knockdown that appeared to show the punch missing.

The sentiment was even shared by UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett, who noted that while he respects Paul’s efforts and training, he believes the 25-year-old rigs his bouts. “The Baddy” also cited what many branded a ‘phantom’ punch on Silva as evidence.

Paul’s Team Posts “The Truth”

While that view appears to be in the minority, with many granting Paul credit for going toe-to-toe with a former UFC champ who boasts the striking acumen that Silva does, the online star’s team have still looked to shut down any doubt fight fans may have.

Most Valuable Promotions, Jake Paul’s promotional company that boasts unified featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano under its banner, took to Twitter recently to post a video of the moment Paul knocked Silva down inside the Desert Diamond Arena.

The clip clearly shows Paul’s punch landing clean on the face of Silva, who quickly falls to the canvas soon after the connection. Multiple angles of the right hand are included.

Having continued to prove his doubters wrong by extending his unblemished record to 6-0, Paul will look to make it more of the same when he returns to the squared circle in 2023.

While it’s not yet known who he’ll meet there, a developing feud with Nate Diaz is widely seen as the leading option, whilst the now-customary back and forth with Tommy Fury surrounding a possible fight has also returned.

