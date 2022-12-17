New Details Emerge On Jake Shields & Mike Jackson’s UFC PI Brawl

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields and current fighter Mike Jackson have both shared their account of what took place at their brawl inside the UFC Performance Institute on Friday.

Shields and Jackson are in Las Vegas ahead of UFC Vegas 66 tonight. While it’s unclear why Jackson and Shields are in town, one of them or both of them might be cornering their teammates competing at the event.

Shields is known to make his opinions widely known on social media. This includes his thoughts on politics, COVID-19, and other hot topics in the public conversation.

Like Shields, Jackson has spoken out about non-fighting topics on social media for a majority of his posts. Although, it appears he has a strong critic of his views in the form of Shields.

Jake Shields & Mike Jackson Square Up At UFC PI

In a recent tweet, Shields shared a clip of his fight with Jackson.

Finally ran into the bitch Mike Jackson



He quickly discovered the difference between calling people Nazis In person vs on Twitter



This racist is lucky so many people were there to save his pathetic racist ass pic.twitter.com/90luT0YjfG — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 16, 2022

“Finally ran into the bitch Mike Jackson,” Shields tweeted. “He quickly discovered the difference between calling people Nazis In person vs on Twitter. This racist is lucky so many people were there to save his pathetic racist ass.”

It didn’t take long for Jackson to weigh in on the altercation.

I appreciate this thug for documenting his white fragility. Best way to hurt a nazi, hit those pockets. https://t.co/qwxaV3qPlB — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 16, 2022

“Lol! Yet you are the one left bleeding. All of that white fragility got the best of you, nazi. I appreciate this thug for documenting his white fragility,” Jackson replied. “Best way to hurt a nazi, hit those pockets.”

Jake Shields Shares His Side of the Story

Following the altercation, Jake Shield spoke to MMA Fighting about the incident to share his version of events.

According to Shields, the conflict between the two stemmed from Jackson labeling Shields a “Nazi” on the Internet. Although Shields claims Jackson threw the first punch, he went on take responsibility for his behavior.

“I know I was out of line, so hopefully, I’ll smooth it over with the PI,” he said. “I know I shouldn’t have done that. But the guy had for months just been popping on my Twitter and calling me a Nazi, which is complete defamation.

“I do business with Jewish people, and so they’re calling me a Nazi, and people that know me know I’m not that way, but what if I didn’t know these people I was working with? I could lose big business deals if he’s sitting there telling people I’m a Nazi and a white supremacist. It’s such a slander. I could sue him for defamation.”

Shields claims he challenged Jackson to a fight inside the UFC PI cage, only for Jackson to counteroffer fighting in a gym in his hometown of Dallas, Texas. Soon after, things escalated to an impromptu skirmish.

“So I ran over to him, he threw a hook at me, so I grabbed him, chucked him on the ground,” Shields said. “I started slapping him like the b**** he was, and he was like, ‘Help, help…

““Fighting’s not the internet,” he said. “It’s one thing if some dork wants to talk crap to me, I’m going to ignore it. But if a fighter is disrespecting me and calling me a Nazi and a white nationalist and thinks it’s going to be cool, it’s not. So I had to teach the kid a lesson. I just tossed him like the little girl he is and slapped him a few times before I got pulled off.”

Mike Jackson Shares His Version of Events

In his conversation with MMA Fighting, Mike Jackson admitted he was surprised that Shields would resort to violence in a professional setting and that he intends on pressing charges for assault. Furthermore, he believes that Shields will no longer be welcome at the UFC PI after incident.

“We’re in a professional setting,” Jackson said. “I didn’t really think he was going to jeopardize his role at the PI, but I guess he didn’t give a f*** about that. The fragility in him, the white nationalist in him, was like, ‘Nah.’ That’s on him.”

Jackson says the encounter at the PI started with Shields repeatedly calling him a racist while Jackson was working out and attempting to tune Shields out.

Jackson says that as he attempted to leave the gym, Shields spat at him twice before he was pushed from behind by one of Shields’ teammates. That’s when Shields took him down, Jackson says.

“If I wanted to defend myself, I couldn’t because my back was turned,” Jackson said. “So you’re a f****** cheating piece of s***.”

While Shields was on top of Jackson, Jackson says he was defending himself by gauging Shields’ eyes.

“So, of course, I f****** hit him with the Dean Barry, because I’m trying to rip his eye out now, because I’m like, bro, I didn’t ask for this,” he said. “I got in a good eye gouge because I see when he got up, he had blood on his face.”

Jackson said the jaw injury that he is currently recovering from was aggravated during this incident with Shields and that if he incurs any additional medical expenses as a result of the fight, he expects Shields to foot the bill.

“If I have any other issues with this, I don’t want the UFC to pay for it — I want Jake Shields to pay for it,” he said.

As for Jackson pressing charges, Shields had this to say:

“Sounds like something he would do,” Shields said. “He deserved what he got. He deserved a lot worse.”

Jackson most recently lost to Pete Rodriguez in October after earning his first UFC win by disqualification in April. He’s currently not booked for a UFC return as 2022 nears a close.

Shields, who retired from MMA following a loss to Ray Cooper III during the 2018 PFL season, is a teammate and friend of Nick and Nate Diaz. Like the Diaz brothers, he’s proven to not be afraid of an impromptu scrap.

Shields and Jackson continued to go at it on social media following the incident. Shields invited Jackson to Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas for a cage fight, although it’s uncertain if that fight will take place.

What is your reaction to the Jake Shields/Mike Jackson beef?

All Quotes From MMA Fighting.