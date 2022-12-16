Watch: Jake Shields & Mike Jackson Brawl Inside UFC PI

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields and current fighter Mike Jackson got into it at the UFC PI on Friday.

Shields and Jackson are in Las Vegas ahead of UFC Vegas 66 on Saturday. While it’s unclear why Jackson and Shields are in town, one of them or both of them might be cornering their teammates this weekend.

Shields is known to make his opinions widely known on social media. This includes his thoughts on politics, COVID-19, and other hot topics in the public conversation.

Like Shields, Jackson has spoken out about non-fighting topics on social media for a majority of his posts. Although, it appears he has a strong critic of his views in the form of Shields.

Jake Shields & Mike Jackson Square Up At UFC PI

In a recent tweet, Shields shared a clip of his fight with Jackson.

Finally ran into the bitch Mike Jackson



He quickly discovered the difference between calling people Nazis In person vs on Twitter



This racist is lucky so many people were there to save his pathetic racist ass pic.twitter.com/90luT0YjfG — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 16, 2022

“Finally ran into the bitch Mike Jackson,” Shields tweeted. “He quickly discovered the difference between calling people Nazis In person vs on Twitter. This racist is lucky so many people were there to save his pathetic racist ass.”

It didn’t take long for Jackson to weigh in on the altercation.

I appreciate this thug for documenting his white fragility. Best way to hurt a nazi, hit those pockets. https://t.co/qwxaV3qPlB — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 16, 2022

“Lol! Yet you are the one left bleeding. All of that white fragility got the best of you, nazi. I appreciate this thug for documenting his white fragility,” Jackson replied. “Best way to hurt a nazi, hit those pockets.”

It’s unclear what preceded the physical altercation or if their beef had been brewing for a while.

Jackson most recently lost to Pete Rodriguez in October after earning his first UFC win by disqualification in April. He’s currently not booked for a UFC return as 2022 nears a close.

Shields, who retired from MMA following a loss to Ray Cooper III during the 2018 PFL season, is a teammate and friend of Nick and Nate Diaz. Like the Diaz brothers, he’s proven to not be afraid of an impromptu scrap.

Shields and Jackson continued to go at it on social media following the incident. Shields invited Jackson to Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas for a cage fight, although it’s uncertain if Jackson accepted.

What is your reaction to the Jake Shields/Mike Jackson beef?